New law requires MN landlords to heat apartments to 68 degrees

A new Minnesota law requires landlords to heat apartments to a minimum of 68 degrees Fahrenheit during cold weather months.

What to know

From Oct. 1, through April 30, in units where the renter does not control their own heat, the temperature must be at least 68 degrees.

The law was passed by the legislature last year and went into effect starting in 2024.

Reaction

"It does incredible good. If you’ve lived in Minnesota for one winter, you know how wretched it can get here at times," Mid Minnesota Legal Aid supervising attorney Evan Gelles told FOX 9 on Oct. 9. "We have attorneys on-call each day to handle emergencies where someone’s heat is turned off and we do get calls like that, especially during these colder months in Minnesota."

Mid Minnesota Legal Aid provides free legal services to Minnesotans in need. Gelles explained Wednesday: Minnesota also has protections in place for renters who get behind on their heating bill and face a shutoff.

"We get calls about this frequently. People are concerned. We had folks contact us recently who had two small children and their heat was turned off. They wanted to know their options. In cases like that, we tell people in the community that they are entitled to come up with a payment plan with the utility provider," Gelles finished.