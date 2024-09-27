Teen dies days after New Hope shooting, 17-year-old arrested: Police

article

The Brief The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at a home in New Hope, and police say the victim has since died from his injuries. Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting. While authorities have provided little details, the medical examiner determined the teenager's death as a homicide.



What we know

New Hope police said just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot at a home on the 6000 block of Quebec Avenue North.

At the scene, New Hope officers discovered an injured 16-year-old and started providing medical treatment before he was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

However, nearly a week later, the teenager died from his injuries. Officials identified the victim as Keair Marquis Reed, of Chaska.

Police have provided little information about the shooting, but the medical examiner’s report lists Reed’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death as homicide.

What we don’t know

In an update on Wednesday, New Hope police said a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection to the shooting, but did not provide further details.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.