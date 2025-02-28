New herbal shop in north Minneapolis hopes to cultivate a following

The Brief Natural Me Apothecary opened in North Minneapolis back in November, offering more than 300 herbs, herbal remedies and fresh juices. Owner Eva Garrett believes it is the first Black woman-owned apothecary in the city.



A new herbal shop in north Minneapolis hopes to improve access to holistic healing, regardless of income or background.

Brewing something special

What we know:

As an herbalist, Eva Garrett makes her own Black Beau-Tea.

But she is really brewing up healthier alternatives for the people in her community.

"I think it is super dope and healing. I really wish I had something like this that I could have been a part of when I was younger," said Garrett.

Garrett recently opened Natural Me Apothecary in the Camden neighborhood where she sells more than 300 herbs, herbal remedies and fresh juices.

She believes it is the first apothecary owned by a Black woman in the city and the location is especially meaningful because Garrett herself grew up in North Minneapolis.

"I know the culture here. I know that there aren't a lot of herbal shops. There aren't any anywhere close. I also know that a lot of people, if they have the knowledge, they'll do better," said Garrett.

Connecting to nature

The backstory:

Garrett says she fell in love with the healing power of plants while working for the non-profits Appetite For Change and Frogtown Farm – teaching people how to grow their own food and understand the medicinal uses of edible herbs.

She says the African American community has higher rates of chronic conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes than other racial groups.

She believes offering natural remedies can improve their health and help them connect with nature.

"I think learning to be able to take just different things that God's made and to be able to heal yourself with it, I think that's the appeal" said Garrett.

A mission to educate and empower

What they're saying:

With her herbal shop, Garrett hopes offering natural health remedies will plant the seeds for healthier lifestyles in her community.

"I really want the information to be here in front of my people so they know this is another way to doing things and they have the option there to try it," said Garrett.

Garrett had a soft opening for Natural Me back in November, but she is planning a grand opening in the next few months at a block party with the owners of the other Black-owned businesses in her building, where she will officially introduce her apothecary to the rest of the community.