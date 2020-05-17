Expand / Collapse search

Nelson Cruz's secret to beating father time, remaining among MLB's biggest bats

(FOX 9) - Baseball has never seen a slugger like Nelson Cruz, but the biggest bat on the Bomba Squad will now face the biggest challenge of his career: maintaining his gaudy numbers while staring down father time.

Cruz is quickly approaching 40 years of age, but his workout regimen looks like that of a 20-year-old.

Nelson Cruz beats father time with a strict fitness regimen

Cruz uses every advantage he can to stay at the summit of Major League hitters. That includes spending up to two hours a day going through intense, full-body massages.

The workload is so much that Cruz has hired a full-time Kinesiologist, Andrea Guerrero. She has also become an integral part of the team.

There is no doubt Cruz knows what he is doing, as nobody hit more home runs than Cruz in the last decade of Major League Baseball. Last season, though, it appeared to come to an end when he ruptured a tendon in his wrist.

Guerrero felt otherwise. Instead of missing the rest of the season, with Guerrero’s help, Cruz and the Twins popped the corks as division champions.