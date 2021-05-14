Neighborhood near Loring Park to be treated for gypsy moth infestation

A Minneapolis neighborhood near Loring Park will be treated next week for a gypsy moth infestation, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

A ground treatment will start around 5 a.m. Monday and continue through mid-morning in an area along 14th and 15th streets from Loring Park to Nicollet Ave. Click this link for a map.

The workers will be using Foray, a product that contains Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), a naturally occurring bacterium that is toxic to gypsy moth caterpillars. Btk is not harmful to humans, pets or bees.

It could take three mornings for the crews to complete the first round of treatment, weather depending. A second round of Foray ground application will take place in the following 5-14 days.

Residents may want to stay indoors or close their windows for about 30 minutes after it is applied, MDA says.

Gypsy moths have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests in the eastern United States and have begun appearing in Minnesota. The caterpillars can deforest large areas of forest.