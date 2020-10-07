Nationwide voter registration effort makes push in Minneapolis

article

Less than a month from Election Day, there is a nationwide effort to get people registered to vote, including young people and communities of color.

One of those initiatives, “Be Woke. Vote,” stopped in Minneapolis Wednesday to make sure voters know their voices matter.

“I saw the ladies and I honked my horn at them and I rolled down my window and they asked me, ‘Are you registered to vote?’” said Camilya Jenkins, who registered vote.

That’s the question of the day at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, where a voter registration event was underway along West Broadway Avenue.

“I think a lot of people are disenfranchised as it relates to voting thinking their voice won’t matter – we’ve heard this around the country, but your voice and your vote does matter,” said Verona Jones, the event manager of "Be Woke. Vote."

"Be Woke. Vote" is on a ten-city tour around the country. The initiative, based out of California, doesn’t support a specific candidate and keeps their message clear and simple.

“Our initiative is just to get more people registered to vote,” said Jones.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told the crowd real change will happen with voters.

“People recognize that our system and society need full transformation and the only way you get there is if you see that transformation also our elected leaders,” said Frey.

Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Redmond says the first step is that people feel part of the political process.

“Even people being engaged about registering to vote it doesn’t happen in north Minneapolis it doesn’t happen in black communities as much and that’s a problem,” said Redmond.

Those at the event say they’re going to work to engage as many as they can.

“Please vote, register and vote,” said Jenkins.



