Mystic Lake, Little Six Casinos reopen May 26, guests must wear masks

Mystic Lake and Little Six Casino reopened Tuesday as Minnesota begins to ease restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced their plans to reopen the casinos with restrictions in place. The casinos have been closed since March 18.

Officials said building occupancy limits have been recalculated to accommodate physical distancing. The number of guests on the gaming floor will be monitored through door counts and surveillance. Guests will not be allowed inside if the casinos have reached capacity. All guests and team members will be required to wear masks. Staff will also conduct thermal temperature scanning of guests at entrances.

The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and table games areas. Chairs have been removed from every other slot machine to allow more spacing, and about half of the chairs have also been removed from all table games and bars, with blackjack tables limited to a maximum of three guests per table.

Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at point-of-sales locations where possible.



All public areas, slot machines and tables will be cleaned and sanitized numerous times per day. Guests can also request that slot machines be cleaned at any time by using a service button, and team members will clean slot machines and tables when they see a guest leaving them.

Higher touch areas such as restrooms, entry doors and ATMs will be sanitized multiple times per shift, and transactional surfaces will be sanitized between uses.



Dining options will be limited to pre-packaged items; the buffet and other sit-down restaurants will remain closed.

No large-scale gatherings will be held initially, and concerts and entertainment events have been postponed to later dates. The hotel will reopen in phases as the demand for rooms returns and many hotel amenities like the spa and pool will remain closed along with Mystic Lake Center.

