'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative helping inspire those in need

When NFL players take the field on Sunday, their feet will sport all sorts of colors. It’s the "My Cause, My Cleats" program, promoting favorite charities of each player

And on the feet of Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman, the cause is connected to a 13-year-old girl in Minnesota.

"I’m super honored and I think it’s super cool," said Braxton Battaglia. "Because to see him just representing me and my foundation is really cool."

Braxton, who goes by Brax, is in the middle of a month-long chemotherapy treatment at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

But it is her long connection to Gopher football coach PJ Fleck that linked her to Cashman, a former Gopher himself.

"So I’ve followed her and her story," Cashman told FOX 9 via Zoom. "And I’ve donated some memorabilia and gear type stuff for fundraisers that they’ve done in the past and this year I thought why not support her for My Cause, My Cleats. Just seemed like the perfect opportunity."

Brax was initially diagnosed with Leukemia in early 2019 and admitted to Masonic Children’s. Days later, PJ Fleck came by for a visit and presented Brax with a Row The Boat Oar of her own.

"And I feel like we just connected really well and we’ve been really good friends ever since," said Brax.

Along the way, Brax began her foundation, called the "Team Brax 1 Fund," which raises money to support other kids getting treatment at Masonic Children’s. Among other things, there is now a Brax Toy Box down the hall.

"Just like any type of day brighteners for patients here," she said. "Just to make it a little less boring and just have something to look forward to."

PJ Fleck and his wife Heather continued to support Brax and her foundation and Cashman took notice of the work she’s done.

"There’s not many people her age doing things like that," said Cashman. "It really shows what kind of person she is, what kind of family she has."

Brax completed her initial treatment in the summer of 2021, but a few weeks ago, tests revealed that the Leukemia had returned.

And after the Gophers retained the Ax last weekend in Wisconsin, the first place it went was to spend an entire day with Brax at Masonic.

As for Cashman’s cleats, "we’re going to auction them off at one of our events later next year," said Brax. "So it’ll be super cool to see people getting super excited about them just like us!"

To support Brax’s foundation, click here.