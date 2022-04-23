Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:15 AM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from SAT 10:48 PM CDT until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:47 PM CDT until SUN 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from SAT 6:09 PM CDT until SUN 6:15 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Roseau County
Flood Warning
from SAT 5:10 PM CDT until SUN 5:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Florida deputies rescue baby from large apartment fire in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:48PM
FOX 35 Orlando

How three Florida deputies helped rescue baby from burning apartment

A massive fire at a Florida apartment complex sent smoke and flames billowing into the air. New video shows three deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office helping to rescue a child from an upper-level apartment before other first responders arrived.

Orange County - A massive fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning in Orange County has left an entire building – 24 units -- "uninhabitable" due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

Firefighters from multiple departments in Central Florida responded to the Isles at East Millenia apartments in Orlando.

Orange County deputies were first to arrive and found flames and smoke coming from the apartments, and families on the second floor reportedly trapped.

"It was chaos everywhere," said Deputy William Puzynski. "I started looking around you could see families trapped on each floor, hanging off the balconies."

From one of the apartment balconies, a mother was trying to lower her infant daughter to safety.

Watch Florida deputies help save baby from apartment fire

Body-cam video shows the moment Orange County deputies worked together to rescue a child from a second-story apartment fire.

"I started climbing the building but couldn't make it all the way," said deputy Puzynski. "That's when my partners helped me out. That's when I was able to get to the second floor, then climbed up to the third, grabbed the baby. That's when I handed the baby down to my partners."

Orange County Fire Rescue helps seven more people get out of the building.

No one was reported hurt – citizens or first responders – and no residents were transported to the hospital, said Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Sherrill.

"Everybody was accounted for," he said.

It took about an hour to knock down the flames, officials said.

About half of the units in the building – a dozen or so – were damaged by fire, while the others were damaged by smoke and water. 

"We're gonna kill power to the entire fire structure, even the ones not affected just because with it getting into the attic, we know the electrical was compromised. So we don't want to leave anyone in there with power on," Chief Sherrill said earlier Saturday morning.

The Orlando Red Cross has responded to help those residents impacted find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remains under investigation.