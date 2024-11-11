2 more arrests, 1 on the run in murder-for-hire plot against Minnesota missionary in Africa

The Brief Two more have been arrested and another is on the run in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a Minnesota missionary. Beau Shroyer's family is in shock after his death, and his wife's arrest in relation to his death. Shroyer's wife allegedly paid $50,000 for her husband's murder.



Family members say Beau Shroyer wanted to help people. So it made sense he and his wife and five children would move to Angola in Africa to feed hungry children.

"Beau was a rock. He had integrity. He was consistent. He was honest," said Beau's cousin, Bret Shroyer.

But what is not making sense is how the former Detroit Lakes police officer and real estate agent lost his life half a world away from home.

"It's a shock. It's terrible. It's not anything anybody would have expected," said Bret.

The Angola Press Agency says a security guard in the Shroyer's home and another man in his 20's have been arrested in an alleged murder for hire plot that led to Shroyer's death. A third man is currently on the run.

The agency says Shroyer was lured to a remote area outside the city of Lubango by the suspects, who pretended to have car trouble, where Shroyer was stabbed to death with an American made knife police recovered as evidence, along with about $5,000 in Angolan currency.

"Just shock and disbelief," said Bret.

Police in Angola believe Shroyer's wife, Jackie Shroyer, was the mastermind behind the plan because they suspect she was having an affair with the security guard and didn't want to leave the country when her husband's mission trip came to an end.

They say she offered to pay the men $50,000 for her husband's murder, and she is in custody as well.

"We're not going to pin the blame on anyone until there is proof, but we are not getting any information. We don't know which way is up. No way to know what is going on," said Bret.

Shroyer's family members want to bring his body back to Minnesota so he can be laid to rest while they wait for definitive answers about why he was taken from them so soon.

"We want to know there is justice for Beau in here because he is the victim in all of this, and we are suffering for it," said Bret.

Bret says Beau's mother-in-law is in Angola taking care of the couple's five children.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help bring Beau's body home and pay for his funeral. If you'd like to help, click here.

