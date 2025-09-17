MSP Airport ranked best in North America for passenger satisfaction: Study

article

The Brief The MSP Airport has been ranked the top mega airport in North America for the second year in a row. The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport round out the top three list. The MSP Airport is the 18th busiest in North America, and served 37.2 million passengers in 2024.



The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been ranked first as North America’s best mega airport in a passenger satisfaction study for the second year in a row.

MSP Airport ranked top mega airport

By the numbers:

MSP Airport came in No. 1 for the J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, with a score of 660 out of 1,000. The MSP Airport held the top spot for a second year in a row in passenger satisfaction among mega airports, defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

The study is based on 30,439 surveys collected from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport between July 2024 and July 2025. Airports were ranked on traveler’s satisfaction in seven categories including, ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; airport departure experience; food, beverage and retail; and airport arrival experience.

Here are the top five mega airports, according to the 2025 ranking:

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (660 points) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (649 points) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (634 points) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (620 points) Harry Reid International Airport (619 points)

Dig deeper:

The airport recently finished a $600 million, decade-long project to upgrade the pre-security areas of Terminal 1, but also has two larger projects underway for the terminal. A $242 million modernization project to renovate multiple concourses is expected to be done by the end of 2025, in addition to a $350 million expansion of Concourse G, set to be completed by 2028.

MSP Airport is the 18th busiest airport in North America, serving 37.2 million passengers in 2024. It serves as the home base for Sun County Airlines and the second-largest hub for Delta Air Lines.