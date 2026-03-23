ICE at US airports: No sign of agents at MSP

The Brief ICE agents will be deployed to some airports nationwide starting Monday. The goal is to assist TSA officers during the partial government shutdown, as staffing challenges have led to long security lines. It's unclear if ICE agents will be sent to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, though wait times have remained relatively low during the busy travel season.



ICE agents are set to assist TSA officers at airports nationwide due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown.

However, it remains unclear whether Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be among the locations receiving additional personnel.

ICE agents to assist TSA at airports

What we know:

The decision to deploy ICE agents comes as TSA officers have been working without pay for more than a month, leading to widespread staffing challenges. Hundreds of TSA employees have reportedly resigned, while others have called in sick, contributing to long security lines during the busy spring break travel season.

Federal officials say ICE agents will not replace TSA officers but would likely assist with certain tasks, such as monitoring exit lanes or checking passenger identification. The goal is to free up trained TSA officers to focus on more specialized duties like X-ray screening.

The Department of Homeland Security has not released a list of airports that will receive ICE support. In a statement Monday, the agency said in part, "President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours-long lines at airports across the country."

Security at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

At the MSP airport, operations appeared to be running smoothly. However, some passengers are skeptical about the effectiveness of using ICE agents. "Yeah, not a fan of that, I don't think it will make the situation any better," said a couple.

MSP officials would not confirm or deny if ICE agents would be deployed locally, but emphasized that wait times at MSP have remained relatively low.

"During the partial government shutdown, wait times have consistently remained under 30 minutes at MSP Airport, despite heavy spring break travel. The relatively low wait times are a testament to the commitment of the local TSA team," a statement read. "We're grateful for the TSA’s continued service to maintain smooth and secure travel for MSP passengers."

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear how many ICE agents will be deployed or which locations will be impacted.