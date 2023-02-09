Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect

Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.

Responding officers learned that a shooting had occurred, with the suspect fleeing before they arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital; their condition hasn't been released.

The suspect has since been identified as Tyler Van Coleman, who is now currently wanted for attempted murder. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call 911 or the Mounds View Police Department.