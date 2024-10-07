Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Oak Grove, Minn.

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV while waiting to make a left turn in Oak Grove, Minn. The crash occurred around noon on Oct. 5 at Viking Blvd NW and Lake George Blvd. Despite life-saving efforts, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.



A motorcyclist attempting to make a turn in Oak Grove, Minn. was struck and killed by an SUV, deputies say.

What we know

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of Viking Blvd NW and Lake George Blvd.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, 49-year-old Kelly Matthew Linder of Albert Lea, was apparently stopped, waiting to make a left turn when the rider was struck by an SUV.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders and air medical personnel, Linder was pronounced dead at the scene.

What don't we know

Deputies did not identify the driver of the SUV. It's unclear if she will face charges for the collision.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and other agencies.