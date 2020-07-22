Motorcyclist killed in crash with flatbed pickup truck on Hwy. 65 in East Bethel, Minnesota
article
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle on Hwy. 65 in East Bethel, Minnesota Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 65 and Viking Boulevard Northeast.
The sheriff’s office says a commercial Dodge flatbed pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling east on Viking Boulevard when it crashed into a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Hwy. 65. The motorcyclist was ejected.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. Their identity has not been a released.
The driver of the Dodge truck, a 65-year-old Zimmerman man, is cooperating with law enforcement.
The crash remains under investigation.