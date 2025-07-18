Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in northern Minnesota
KEGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening injury after hitting a deer while riding a motorcycle in Cass County.
Crash with deer
What happened:
A motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Highway 200 near County Road 125 when he hit a deer just before noon on Thursday.
The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to St. Mary's hospital in Duluth with a life-threatening injury. The crash report indicates the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The report did not specify the deer's location at the time of the crash or if it was injured.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.