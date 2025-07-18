Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in northern Minnesota

By Anjali Dalal-Whelan
Published  July 18, 2025 11:13am CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist in Cass County was hospitalized for a life-threatening injury after hitting a deer.
    • The crash happened on Highway 200 near County Road 125 in Kego Township.
    • The 65-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

KEGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening injury after hitting a deer while riding a motorcycle in Cass County. 

Crash with deer

What happened:

A motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Highway 200 near County Road 125 when he hit a deer just before noon on Thursday.  

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to St. Mary's hospital in Duluth with a life-threatening injury. The crash report indicates the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The report did not specify the deer's location at the time of the crash or if it was injured. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Road incidentsMinnesota