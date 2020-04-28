Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-494 at Hwy. 7 in Minnetonka, Minnesota

A motorcycle driver died when he crashed on Interstate 494 at Highway 7 in Minnetonka, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the motorcycle driver was taking the exit ramp from southbound I-494 to eastbound Highway 7 when he lost control and ran off the road. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver has been identifed as James Smith, 61, of Hopkins.

The exit ramp was closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigated the crash.