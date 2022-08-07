Motorcyclist dies after colliding with boat being hauled on Hwy 371 in Nisswa

A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd.

Troopers say the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Alex Nelson, was heading south of Highway 371 between Round Lake and Gull Lake when a Jeep pulled out in front of him on the highway.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, Nelson was approaching Nashway Road when the Jeep hauling a boat attempted to cross the highway. As a result, Nelson's motorcycle struck the boat on the trailer.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the Jeep was not hurt. It's unclear if that driver is facing charges for the crash.