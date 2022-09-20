Motorcyclist killed on I-35W in Minneapolis after colliding with truck

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-35 West just south of Downtown Minneapolis early Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

MPS says a 60-year-old man on a Harley Davidson Softail was driving northbound on I-35W near 28th Street when he collided with a Ford F750 truck that was also traveling north.

The 48-year-old truck driver was not injured.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol played role in the crush.