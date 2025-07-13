Motorcycle crash shuts down lanes on I-494 near Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle along Interstate 494 in Bloomington left one man hurt and led to traffic backups on Sunday evening.
What we know:
Troopers responded at around 5:15 p.m. to the report of a crash between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on I-494 at the exit for Bush Lake Road.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment. Westbound traffic was shut down during the 6 p.m. hour as troopers investigated. All lanes were back open by 7 p.m. however.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released. FOX 9 is also waiting to learn more about the motorcyclist's condition.