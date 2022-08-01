Late night ATV crash leaves multiple injured in Motley

An ATV crash in the early hours of Saturday morning left multiple people injured and authorities believing alcohol was a factor.

At 12:41 a.m. on July 30, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township – a rural area of Motley, Minnesota.

When deputies and responders arrived at the scene they learned a 2021 Polaris General had left the roadway, rolling several times into the ditch and striking trees.

The driver of the ATV, a 20-year-old man from Motley, was treated and transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples, then by helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital for serious injuries.

A 20-year-old female passenger, from Elk River, was treated and transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital for serious injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger, also from Motley, was also treated on the scene and transported to Lakewood Health System.

The initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Formal charges are still pending.