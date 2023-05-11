Mother and son search for owner of 84-year-old class ring found washed up in Duluth

A young boy and his mom are hoping you might be able to help them find the owner of a high school class ring that’s 84 years old.

Eleven-year-old Martial Emmer found it alongside Spirit Lake in Duluth last night while picking up trash. Martial, his mom Liz Emmer, and his brothers were at the Spirit Lake Marina to help a family friend buff a few boats. Around 6:30, Liz sent the kids to pick up trash, and Martial found a few treasures along the way, including a ring.

It was in a white plastic ring box just sitting in the grass.

"At first, I thought it was some, like, diamond ring made from a real diamond, like mom's ring or something," Martial said.

He ran to the camper where his mom was cooking dinner.

(FOX 9)

"Martial comes around the corner, and he, like, acts like he's squatting down like kneel, and he's got the ring, you know, the box in his hand, like, you know, like he's going to propose," said Liz Emmer said. "And he says, 'Hey, mom, will you marry me?' yeah. I was like, what?"

The pair had a good laugh but then took a good look at the ring. It’s a gold Wayzata High School 1939 class ring.

The inscription inside, although a little hard to read, says "G.R.T." and it’s a ring made by Josten’s. No one knows how it got to the shoreline of Spirit Lake. The box is a bit moldy, but the ring is in mint condition.

Now Liz and Martial really want to find the owner, or at least the family it might be connected to. Martial said it makes him happy to help someone find something they lost.

"It just would feel sad to, you know, not to try," said Liz.

She’s put the ring and the story on Facebook, and between that and contacting FOX 9, she hopes to get the ring to where it belongs. If you have any information, send us a message, and we’ll make the connection.