Morrison County intersection crash leaves 1 dead, vehicles in ditch

The Brief Juan Rodriguez, 25, of Tampa, Fla. and William Anderson, 37, of Fulda, Minn., were involved in a fatal crash on July 11. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius westbound on 30th Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign, and was struck by a 2016 Ford F-450 truck driven by Anderson, who was traveling southbound on 120th Avenue. Rodriguez died at the scene. Anderson was uninjured in the crash.



Authorities are providing the identities of two men involved in a fatal crash in Morrison County.

Morrison County fatal crash

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says on July 11, around 12:25 p.m., Juan Rodriguez, 25, of Tampa, Fla., was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius westbound on 30th Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign, and was struck by a 2016 Ford F-450 truck driven by William Anderson, 37, of Fulda, Minnesota, who was traveling southbound on 120th Avenue.

According to authorities, the collision caused both vehicles to roll and come to rest in a ditch, where the power pole was also struck.

Rodriguez died at the scene. Anderson was uninjured in the crash.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.