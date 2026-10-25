Gov. Walz authorizes disaster aid for Olmsted County after severe storms

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz announced disaster assistance for Olmsted County to help cover costs following September thunderstorms. Thunderstorms with winds topping 70 mph swept through southeastern Minnesota beginning on Sept. 2, leaving communities dealing with storm damage.



Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday emergency aid has been authorized for Olmsted County after severe windstorms struck the area in early September.

Olmsted County storm aid

The backstory:

Strong storms swept through Olmsted County beginning Sept. 2, bringing winds exceeding 70 mph. The storms knocked out power and left behind damage, leaving local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Officials said the storms caused damage to trees and public infrastructure.

Big picture view:

Gov. Walz announced Friday that state disaster assistance will be made available to help support recovery efforts in Olmsted County.

The total amount of assistance will be determined after all required documentation has been submitted and recovery work has been completed.

In a statement, Gov. Walz said: "We are grateful to the emergency responders, local officials, volunteers, and community members who came together to support one another following the severe storms in Olmsted County. As the community works to recover and rebuild, the state will continue partnering with local leaders to provide the resources and support needed to repair critical infrastructure and help Olmsted County move forward."