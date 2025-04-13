Moorhead police investigate fatal Sunday morning shooting

article

The Brief Moorhead police say a man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning. Authorities say the suspect left the scene in a newer, light green Chevrolet midsize SUV, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.



Fatal Moorhead shooting

What we know:

The Moorhead Police Department said its officers responded to the 2700 block of 14th Street South for reported gunfire around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he died despite life-saving efforts at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a newer, light green Chevrolet midsize SUV.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The shooting is not believed to be random.

Police asked the public to keep away from the area as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and request to speak to a Moorhead supervisor.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information on the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

Further details on the suspect were not shared.