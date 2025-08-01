Moorhead boy, 9, fatally struck by public works truck driver

The Brief A 9-year-old boy in Moorhead was fatally struck while in a crosswalk. Officials confirmed a public works vehicle was involved in the collision. Authorities did not say what caused the collision.



A 9-year-old boy in Moorhead died Thursday after being hit by a public works truck driver while in a crosswalk.

Fatal crash in Moorhead

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 14th Street in Moorhead.

The driver of a Mack 700 Straight Truck was heading north on 14th Street when he struck the boy in the crosswalk. The boy did not survive his injuries, the crash report states.

Moorhead city officials confirmed the vehicle was a public works truck, adding that the collision happened between a driver and a bicyclist. The State Patrol identified the driver as a 64-year-old man from West Fargo, North Dakota.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share the circumstances leading to the crash, or whether any charges would be filed.