Wright County deputy shot man with knife in Monticello

The Brief A Wright County deputy shot a man with a knife in Monticello Tuesday evening. Authorities say the man ignored commands to drop the weapon and did not stop when a Taser was used on him. The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident. The deputies were wearing body cameras.



A Wright County deputy shot a man with a knife after the man ignored commands to drop the weapon, authorities said.

Deputies respond to a suspicious call

What we know:

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to Golf Course Road in Monticello on a report of a man with a large knife who was out in the street yelling, a press release says.

Deputies encountered the man, who reportedly ignored commands to stop and drop the knife. The man then "advanced on the deputies" and a deputy deployed a Taser, but it didn't stop the man, the sheriff's office says.

Another deputy then fired their gun, hitting the man.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, authorities say.

The deputies involved in the incident were not hurt. They have been placed on critical leave incident, which is standard after an officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the man being shot have not been released.

The man and the deputies involved have not yet been identified.

Investigation underway

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting. The deputies involved were wearing activated body cameras during the incident.