MnDOT snow plow dump hits bridge on Highway 169

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a MnDOT snow plow hit a bridge on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota.

According to State Patrol's preliminary investigation, the plow dump hit the bridge, causing it to detach from truck and spill its contents on the road. The bridge did not suffer any structural damage.

It took crews a couple hours to clean up the area.

No one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.