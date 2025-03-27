MN state workers threaten to quit, retire early after return-to-office order

The Brief State workers rallied outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday after Gov. Tim Walz ordered them back to the office. Some employees have threatened to quit or retire early, their unions said. The order, which requires state workers to be in the office for half of their work week, takes effect on June 1.



Frustrated state workers protested Gov. Tim Walz’s return-to-office order during a rally outside the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

State workers demand Gov. Walz to rescind hybrid work order, refuse to rule out lawsuit

The backstory:

Upset state employees on Thursday protested Walz’s order that they return to the office at least 50% of the time. They said the order will make their lives more difficult, pointing out issues including childcare and transportation as well as the lack of available office space.

The governor’s response:

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

What the workers are saying:

"It’s very hard to process and figuring out what that looks like moving forward – the amount of money that I have to plug in to figure out child care or transportation – um, yeah – it’s gut wrenching," said a longtime state employee who did not want to use her name for fear of retaliation. "Do I give up my position because I have to stay at home? But then I don’t have an income, so is Gov. Walz expecting me to go on assistance?"

What the union’s saying:

"This is going to have devastating impacts on our members. We had some people reaching out yesterday after they got the order to look for day care for their kids. It’s a six- to nine-month wait list to get their kids in day care," said Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. "We heard from other people that went down to one car during the pandemic because both adults in the house were working from home – they’re going to have to go get another car."

State reduced office space and parking spots after pandemic

What happened to office space:

The Minnesota Department of Administration confirmed on Thursday that the state reduced its office space by more than 300,000 square feet after the pandemic.

What happened to parking spots:

State Rep. Jim Nash (R-Wiconia) said the state has 800 fewer parking spots available for employees than it did before the pandemic.

What's next:

The order takes effect on June 1.