MN State Colleges and Universities announce enrollment increase

State officials announced increased enrollment at Minnesota state colleges and universities for the fall term of 2024 after a "slump" that lasted more than 10 years.

What we know

Both state colleges and universities are reporting substantial increases in enrollment.

According to a news release from Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Minnesota state colleges saw an enrollment increase of 9.3%, while state universities saw an increase of 4.5% and the system as a whole saw an increase of 7.7%.

This comes after a 2.3% increase for the system as a whole in 2023.

Officials credit this success to the "North Star Promise" program, which provides free college tuition for students and families with a family Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) below $80,000.

Other factors believed to be contributing to increased enrollment include workforce development scholarships, delayed demand from students who postponed their education goals due to the pandemic, concerns about student debt and the increasing costs of higher education and flexible delivery options, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

What they're saying

"We believe the increase in enrollment was driven by a number of factors," said Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State. "Quality academic programs, keeping our colleges and universities the most affordable, most accessible higher education options in the state, and outstanding relationships with the communities we serve were clearly among the keys."

Olson also added that "Enrollment at our colleges and universities is vital to Minnesota because our colleges and universities play a central role in meeting Minnesota’s workforce needs."