MN Senate leader says special session may be 'inevitable' as budget talks drag on

The Brief Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy feels a special session is likely as lawmakers scramble to finish the budget. The deadline for the budget is Monday night at midnight. Two major issues as talks continue are healthcare for immigrants and education funding.



Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy says a special session is "very, very likely if not inevitable" as budget talks drag on and time runs out for the legislative session.

Special session?

What we know:

When asked about the negotiations on Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy told reporters lawmakers were making progress, but it's been a slow process.

"There is a real will to get this done," said Murphy.

What they're saying:

At the same time, Murphy indicated that it is unlikely they would be able to finish before Monday's deadline.

"It is important for us to recognize that we do our best work if we get some sleep," said Murphy. "And we need to do good work for the people of Minnesota. I think that that is more important than finishing at midnight on the 19th of May… I do think it is important to recognize that human beings work here, and human beings need sleep."

What's holding up talks?

The backstory:

Last week, FOX 9 reported that debates over education funding and healthcare for undocumented immigrants could possibly disrupt talks. On Monday, Catholic Church leaders pressed lawmakers to keep immigrant healthcare on the table. Leaders from other faiths, including a Lutheran bishop will make the same argument Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota House got off to a late start earlier this session, due to a dispute over control of the chamber.

What's next:

The legislative session ends next Monday night at midnight. If a special session is needed, Gov. Walz would have to call it. Leaders say they're hoping a special session will only last a day or two. This is the 13th legislative budget session of the 21st Century. It would be the ninth to require a special session, only averting overtime in the four sessions where the DFL had majorities in both the House and Senate. The eight previous special sessions have lasted anywhere from one day to 51 with an average length of 14 days.