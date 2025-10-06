MN school board members call on state to bar trans athletes from girls sports

The Brief School board members from across Minnesota are urging Minnesota leaders to comply with a ban on transgender athletes in girls' sports. Last week, the Trump administration said Minnesota was in violation of Title IX due to the issue. Minnesota also faces a lawsuit over transgender players in girls' sports.



A coalition of Minnesota school board members have launched a campaign calling on the state to stop allowing transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports.

School board members call for ban

What we know:

The coalition is asking the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League to comply with demands from the Trump administration to stop allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete in girls sports.

The group wrote a letter, signed by school board members from 40 districts across the state, addressed to MDE Commissioner Willie Jett, Minnesota State High School League President Don Peschel and Executive Director Erich Martens, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Governor Tim Walz.

The letter is signed by members from districts including Anoka-Hennepin, Columbia Heights, Prior Lake-Savage, among dozens of others.

The backstory:

Last week, the Department of Education announced it had found Minnesota in violation of Title IX by allowing trans athletes in girls sports. Federal officials pointed to transgender athletes that had competed in Minnesota girls sports including Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, lacrosse, track and field, volleyball, and fast-pitch softball.

The administration offered to drop the case against Minnesota if state leaders agreed to bar transgender athletes from girls sports.

Transgender softball player lawsuit

Big picture view:

Separate from the federal investigation, an advocacy group representing softball players in Minnesota has filed a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to block Minnesota from allowing transgender athletes in girls sports.

The lawsuit stems from a Champlin Park trans pitcher who helped lead her team to a state championship this past spring. The group was recently denied an emergency injunction on the matter by a judge. On Monday, the group announced it had appealed the injunction decision to the Court of Appeals.

Local perspective:

Since President Trump issued an executive order shortly after taking office earlier this year banning transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.

After the order was issued, the Minnesota State High School League said it would continue to obey state law – not the federal order – which allows athletes to compete in sports consistent with their gender identity.