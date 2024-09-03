MN podcast host Aaron Imholte arrested after livestreaming crime: charges

A Minnesota-based podcast host was arrested on Monday after allegedly committing a crime during a livestream.

What do we know

Aaron Imholte, the 37-year-old host of the Steel Toe Morning Show, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. Imholte is facing charges of disseminating private sexual images without consent.

The Steel Toe Morning Show is a YouTube podcast with around 13,000 subscribers. However, a May episode of the show has landed Imholte in legal trouble.

What happened?

According to court documents, Imholte was reported for sending a photo of a naked woman he knows to another person joining him on the podcast. The woman reported the incident to the police, leading to criminal charges against Imholte.

The criminal complaint outlines a breakdown in the relationship between Imholte and three others, with Imholte allegedly disparaging them publicly on his show beginning in April.

Then in May, while hosting his show, video shows Imholte allegedly sending a nude image of the woman to the person joining Imholte on his show. The charges state the two men discussed the nude photo on-air, which allegedly showed the victim topless.

Now, other online personalities are using this situation as content for their own shows.

Imholte denied sending and even receiving the nude photo. He bailed himself out of jail on Tuesday under a no-contact order for the victim.

Background

Imholte is known as a shock jock and often makes statements that some consider racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and more. Some who spoke to FOX 9 indicated that while Imholte used to "walk up to the line," he now crosses it regularly.