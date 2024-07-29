Mitchell Hamline sued for racial discrimination in ‘pathways’ program

The Equal Protection Project has filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Mitchell Hamline School of Law for hosting on its campus what it describes as a "racially-discriminatory mentorship program" for aspiring lawyers.

What we know

The Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation is a non-profit that says it "seeks to ensure equal protection under the law and non-discrimination by the government, that opposes racial discrimination in any form."

According to its site, the Equal Protection Project is "devoted to the fair treatment of all persons without regard to race or ethnicity," saying its, "guiding principle is that there is no 'good' form of racism."

The complaint alleges that the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers (MABL) held the "MABL Law School Pathways program" on its campus, in which only "Black Minnesota students" are allowed to participate.



Applicants who do not meet the race-based criteria are ineligible, the lawsuit alleges.

The program discriminates based on race and skin color, it says, and as a result, violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

What are they saying?

According to its site, the program’s mission is said to, "Empower Black students in Minnesota to succeed in law school and the legal profession." It offers LSAT preparation, academic mentoring at both the undergraduate and law school levels, and post-law school career counseling for students who are selected to participate.

When reached for comment, a Mitchell Hamline School of Law spokesperson said they had no comment on the complaint.

FOX 9 has also reached out to MABL for comment, but has not heard back yet.