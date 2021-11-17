Missing: Woman with health issues last seen Oct. 15 in Rochester

article

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman with health conditions who was last seen Oct. 15 in Rochester, Minnesota.

According to police, 64-year-old Jodi Boeckermann left her home in northwestern Rochester around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 15. She was driving her silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Minnesota plate CNV037.

Police say Jodi has some health issues and it is possible she does not have her medications with her.

She is described as 5'6" and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Jodi's whereabouts, call 911 or the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.