Missing: Willmar Police, BCA looking for teen runaway last seen in July

article

Willmar Police and the BCA are looking for a 17-year-old missing girl after she ran away from a juvenile facility in July.

According to the departments, Madison Hjermstad, 17, left the Willmar, Minnesota facility with another juvenile in July and has not had contact with any family since that time.

Authorities listed her as an “endangered missing juvenile” and said “there is concern for her well-being” in a release.

Hjermstad is a Caucasian female with long, dark hair and stands approximately 5’8” and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Willmar Police at 320-235-2244.