Missing man in northern Minnesota has authorities asking for help

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man from Silver Bay after they discovered his vehicle abandoned this week.

Silver Bay missing man search

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that Gene Adam Doherty, 40, was last seen on July 1, as he left his mother’s home near Silver Bay, Minnesota.

Authorities say that when he left he might have been suffering from a mental health crisis, given that he left with no clothes and without his dog, which concerned family and friends.

At the time, he was driving a 2009 dark blue Ford Edge.

Vehicle located

Dig deeper:

On July 17, authorities provided an update that the Ford Edge was discovered around the area of The Grade and Brule Lake Road in Cook County.

The area where it was discovered includes Cascade Lake, Little Cascade Lake, Homer Lake, and Brule Lake, while also being near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

What's next:

Authorities say search and rescue efforts remain underway involving the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service, and St. Louis County Search and Rescue.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Doherty is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 218-834-8385 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.