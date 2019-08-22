Missing 8-year-old boy in Minneapolis found safe

article

Update (Thursday, 7:17 a.m.): Minneapolis police say Jayvion DeShawn Moore has been found safe.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy who went missing from a play area near Target Field Wednesday night.

Jayvion DeShawn Moore was last seen at 8 p.m. at the play area near his home on the 400 block of 7th Street North. he was last seen wearing a gray or white shirt, gray shorts and sandals. He may be riding his bicycle.

Anyone who may have seen Moore or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.