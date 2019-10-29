Missing 47-year-old Minneapolis man found safe

article

Update (Friday, Nov. 1): Willie Brown has been found and is safe, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man Tuesday night.

According to a department spokesperson, the missing man is Willie Brown, 47.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. on the 1800 block of West County Road C in Roseville Tuesday.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and lives on the 700 block of 31st Street in Minneapolis

Brown is in need of medications. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.