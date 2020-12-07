Missing: 10-year-old girl last seen with her father near Cass Lake, Minnesota

article

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.

Miikawaadizi "Mika" Whitefeather was last seen Sunday afternoon with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, near Cass Lake. Jonathan Whitefeather was last seen driving a 1997 Maroon Chevy Suburban with Minnesota plate 632-TJW.

Mika is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, about 58 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, a green/white/red Bentleyville stocking cap, and a red face mask.

Anyone who has seen Mika or Jonathan is asked to call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218)335-8277 or Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218)547-1424.