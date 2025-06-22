Miss Minnesota 2025 and Miss Minnesota Teen 2025 share community service initiatives

The Brief A woman from Park Rapids, Emma Vrieze, was crowned Miss Minnesota 2025. Apple Valley's Lily Geyer, a junior at Eastview High School, was crowned Miss Minnesota's Teen 2025. Both stopped by FOX 9 on Saturday morning for their first live TV interviews.



Newly-crowned Miss Minnesota royalty spoke about their community service initiatives ahead of their competitions at the national level.

Miss Minnesota 2025 and Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2025

Big picture view:

Emma Vrieze, Miss Glacial Waters, is the new Miss Minnesota, and Lily Geyer, Miss Twin Cities’ Teen, was crowned Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2025 following three days of competition at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Operating on just two hours of sleep, Geyer and Vrieze said during their first live TV interview that they are both excited about their new platform and competing at the national level this September.

Emma Vrieze, Miss Minnesota 2025, is the recipient of a $10,000 educational scholarship and will represent Minnesota at the 2026 Miss America competition.

Vrieze is a nursing student with a psychology minor at Minnesota State University Moorhead and a float team nursing assistant at Essentia Health. Her community service initiative, which she will promote during her year of service, is Swim With Knowledge: Water Safety.

Lily Geyer, Miss Minnesota's Teen, is a 17-year-old student at Eastview High School in Apple Valley. She is the recipient of a $2,500 educational scholarship, and will represent Minnesota at the Miss America’s Teen 2026 competition.

As Miss Minnesota’s Teen, Geyer will spend the year as Minnesota’s teen ambassador at various events across the state. She will also promote her community service initiative, Cheer for the Children: Provide, Support and Promote Success.

Their journeys can be followed on social media.