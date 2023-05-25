Minnesota's suicide rate rose again in 2022

The rate of suicide in Minnesota continued to grow, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH says over the past 20 years, the number of suicides has steadily increased, mirroring a national trend. Minnesota saw 14.3 deaths per 100,000 due to suicide in 2022.

"Suicide is a significant public health issue that involves the tragic loss of human life," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said in a release. "It is important for us to take a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention that supports connectedness, belonging and protections from lethal means."

Data also show suicide is one of several reasons life expectancy is down in Minnesota from 2011 to 2021.

Additionally, MDH says their newly released 2023-2027 Minnesota State Suicide Prevention Plan calls for a comprehensive approach to preventing suicide, which is now the eighth leading cause of death among Minnesotans.

If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Help is available 24/7 if you dial or text 988. You can also text MN to 741741. Veterans can press "1" after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline which serves our nation’s Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. For texts, Veterans should continue to text the Veterans Crisis Lifeline shortcode: 838255.

If you or a loved one is at imminent risk, please contact 911 and ask for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer.

Find more suicide prevention resources by clicking here.