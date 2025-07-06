Minnesota’s retail cannabis industry growing educational opportunities

The Brief Colleges are helping to equip a new workforce as Minnesota’s legal recreational marijuana industry takes shape. St. Cloud State University said it was the first school in Minnesota to offer non-credit professional cannabis education.



Minnesota’s recreational cannabis industry is finally open for business. It has been rolling out slowly since becoming legal in the state in 2023.

In the meantime, several colleges across the state have been anticipating the need for a properly trained workforce.

Growing a properly-trained workforce

The backstory:

After recreational marijuana was legalized in Minnesota in 2023, St. Cloud State University (SCSU) said it was the first to offer non-credit professional cannabis programs in the state.

What they're saying:

SCSU partnered with Green Flower, a leading cannabis education platform.

Green flower’s CEO, Max Simon, said in Minnesota, the company also partners with St. Paul College and Minnesota State Community and Technical College. He said the company also powers cannabis education at dozens of schools across the country and has seen the opportunities created as new markets grow in new states.

"The reality of it is, it’s very competitive. It’s very complex and heavily regulated. It really requires people to know their stuff if they want to get involved. Either as a professional or as an entrepreneur," said Simon.

He said the programs offered a focus on high-demand areas.

"Those areas are cultivation, business, medicine, compliance, and product development," said Simon. "Formal education is how people get that trustworthy and credible education to be able to navigate these difficult issues that are real in the cannabis industry. These educational programs are not only helping to eliminate the stigma, but they’re showing people a possibility to be involved in a brand-new industry that has tremendous opportunity for growth."

By the numbers:

A spokesperson for St. Cloud State said hundreds of students have enrolled in its certificate and workforce training programs since they began offering Cannabis Studies a couple of years ago. They sent FOX 9 this statement:

"To date, more than 380 individuals have enrolled in our six-month certificate programs or nine-week workforce training programs. We believe SCSU offers the most comprehensive non-credit professional cannabis programs. We definitely were first to market, launching in September of 2023. Our mission is to meet workforce demand by preparing educated professionals as the cannabis industry continues to evolve. This fast-changing and highly regulated field presents both unique challenges and opportunities, and it requires a workforce equipped with specialized knowledge. Through our programs, SCSU is leading the way in delivering that education to Minnesota."

What's next:

Green Flower said the next class at St. Cloud State will begin on July 8.

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) said the next general retail lottery will be held on July 22.