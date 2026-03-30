Minnesota’s moose population stable after years of decline: DNR data

The Brief Minnesota’s moose population is estimated at about 4,470, according to the 2026 survey. The population has stabilized after dropping sharply since 2009, though DNR officials say risks still remain. State, tribal and federal partners are said to be actively working on several habitat projects to help continue the population stabilization.



Minnesota’s moose levels are holding steady after years of decline, but experts warn its population might not be out of the woods yet and could still face serious challenges ahead.

Minnesota moose show stability following decline

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) 2026 survey estimates about 4,470 moose currently in the state.

After a drop from a recent high point of 8,000 in 2009, numbers fell to around 3,700 in recent years, with officials suggesting the population could potentially have leveled off.

Dig deeper:

Researchers say that while the population has shown stability, moose in Minnesota are still at risks such as climate change, parasites, habitat loss and other predators.

The DNR, 1854 Treaty Authority and Grand Portage Band of Chippewa are said to be working together on research to better understand moose reproduction and ensure long-term survival.

The 2026 survey results and ongoing research are available on the DNR moose management website.

What's next:

The DNR says it plans to continue work to improve habitat in three core areas of roughly 50,000 acres each in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties.