Minnesota's Collin Peterson 1 of 2 Democrats to vote against House moving forward with impeachment probe

A split U.S. House of Representatives voted almost entirely on party lines Thursday to move forward with the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

The resolution passed, 232-196, paving the way for public hearings on Trump’s actions with Ukraine. Two Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, joined Republicans in voting no.

As expected, the other four Minnesota Democrats – U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips and Angie Craig – voted to advance the impeachment inquiry. The three Republicans, U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn, voted against it.

“The sole remedy to protect our democracy and citizens from an abusive, dangerous, and corrupt president is impeachment, and we are formally on a path toward impeaching Donald Trump,” McCollum said in an email.

A spokeswoman for Peterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the congressman’s vote.

Peterson represents a western Minnesota district that voted for Trump by 31 points in 2016. The congressman narrowly won his re-election bid in 2018.

House Democratic leaders are drawing the closed-door portion of the impeachment inquiry to an end. The investigation will transition to open hearings, where witnesses will testify in public and Trump’s lawyers will be allowed to cross-examine them.

House committees have been conducting closed-door depositions of key witnesses for weeks. Democrats and Republicans on those committees are allowed to sit in on the depositions, but Republicans have complained that the process has been secretive and unfair.

“The resolution offered by the Democrats today was a public relations charade to try to validate their closed, one-sided and partisan impeachment exercise,” Hagedorn said in an email.

Last week, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said in his deposition that Trump had pressured Ukraine for political favors in exchange for a White House meeting and U.S. military aid. On Tuesday, the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert told lawmakers that the White House had altered parts of a rough transcript of Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

Democrats want the transition to open hearings to happen quickly, because they are trying to hold a final vote on impeachment before the 2020 campaign gets into full swing.

This story is developing and will be updated.