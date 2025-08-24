Minnesotans join Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations as conflict rages on

The Brief Global leaders are calling for peace as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on. The U.S. envoy and Canada’s prime minister joined Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as the country marks Independence Day. Minnesota’s Ukrainian community also celebrated the country’s 34th Independence Day Sunday.



The Ukrainian community in Minnesota gathered Sunday on Ukraine’s Independence Day, marking 34 years since Ukraine voted to reject Soviet Union rule.

Organizers in the Twin Cities said what they were touched by most was how many people in the larger community showed up in solidarity.

A mix of emotions

Local perspective:

The gathering at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis was a celebration full of traditional music, food, and clothing. However, it was also a somber moment for the country devastated by war.

As diplomatic peace efforts continue, Ukrainian-Americans said their message at this moment is about the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

"We would like to show that Ukraine is powerful for its rich culture," said Oleksiy Khrystych, board member of the Ukrainian American Community Center. "With the war, every year since the last three-and-a-half years, it was very difficult for every Ukrainian, for everybody who understands what’s happening because every day you learn something new. You learn more territories are taken, but Ukraine stays strong. It’s resilient. It’s fighting. I want everyone to keep Ukraine in their thoughts, in their prayers."

What they're saying:

On behalf of the Ukrainian Community of Minnesota, event organizer Maria Doan said the significance of August 24 is a "Celebration of Ukraine’s Regained Independence Day."

Organizers said they felt the community spirit Sunday from both members of the Ukrainian community and people who showed up in support of Ukraine and its people.

What's next:

Plans for a tri-lateral meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia have not been set yet, which many global leaders said would be a key step in reaching a peace deal to end the conflict.