Minnesotan who was supposed on 1 of the hijacked planes remembers 9/11 24 years later

A former United Airlines flight attendant says a twist of fate kept her from becoming one of the victims of 9/11.

For many Americans, 9/11 is a day they will never forget.

But even 24 years later, the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, hits Kerry D'Amato harder than most.

"I wake up feeling grateful and present, and I am here, and I am alive and then there is a deep sadness that comes with that," said D' Amato.

D'Amato was working as a flight attendant for United Airlines out of JFK Airport the day two commercial airliners hit the twin towers at the World Trade Center.

She says she would have been on one of those planes, flight 175 from Boston to Los Angeles, but she had traded her trips with another flight attendant a week or so before so she could have the month off to get ready for her wedding, a fact that left her with survivor's guilt after that fateful day.

"Because I knew the person who traded into my trip and I know because I was getting married that month and traded out of them I wasn't there and he was," said D'Amato.

D'Amato says at first, she considered calling off her walk down the aisle, which was scheduled for Sept. 15, but after hearing from friends and family, she decided to move forward with her nuptials.

"Because I was so close to maybe losing my life, I say yes to every opportunity I can get that's going to help me live my life to the fullest," said D'Amato.

D'Amato eventually left the airline to follow her passion, which is now working as the executive director at Pet Haven, an animal rescue.

But she says 9/11 doesn't define her and reminds her to be grateful for her loved ones who are here.

"I have a lot of joy and I feel like I can honor those who are no longer with us in a way that memorializes them," said D'Amato.