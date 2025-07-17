Minnesota Zoo mourns death of tiger Dari after cancer diagnosis

article

The Brief The Minnesota Zoo is mourning the euthanization of its 13-year-old tiger Sundari, known as "Dari.". Dari was diagnosed with mesothelioma, an incurable form of cancer. Dari was the mother of six cubs, including two born just last year.



The Minnesota Zoo is mourning the death of its Amur tiger Sundari, which was euthanized last weekend after a cancer diagnosis.

Tiger euthanized

What we know:

Zoo officials say 13-year-old Sundari, or "Dari", was humanely euthanized on Saturday, July 12, 2025, after a diagnosis of mesothelioma, an aggressive and uncurable form of cancer. Officials say the cancer is known to occur in the wild among tigers.

Dari was the mother of six cubs, including Amaliya and Andrei, who were just born last year.

What they're saying:

"Dari was more than a tiger—she was a powerful ambassador for her species," said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley in a provided statement. "Her legacy lives on in her cubs and in the hearts she touched. Our team is grieving, but we remain committed to our mission: to connect people, animals, and the natural world to save wildlife."