Census: Minnesota keeps 8 congressional seats by 89-person margin

Minnesota will keep its eight House of Representatives seats, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday.

A total of seven seats are shifting among 13 states nationwide, but Minnesota will not be affected. Minnesota was long expected to lose a seat after the count.

Minnesota held on to its last seat by just 89 people. New York lost out on its seat as a result. Minnesota had the highest Census participation rate in the nation at 75.1%.

If Minnesota lost a seat, two members would have faced running against each other and suburban districts would have grown a lot.

Kristen Koslap, of the U.S. Census Bureau, said she won't speculate on how Minnesota held on to all eight seats.

A map showing the U.S. states that will gain congressional seats. (U.S. Census Bureau)

Texas gained two seats and Florida, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon all gained one seat.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will all lose a seat.

