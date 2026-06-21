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Minnesota weather: Quiet Father's Day with a bright and mild Monday ahead

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published June 21, 2026 8:08 AM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 8:08 AM CDT
MN weather: Quiet Father's Day with a mild Monday ahead
MN weather: Quiet Father's Day with a mild Monday ahead

MN weather: Quiet Father's Day with a mild Monday ahead

Expect a beautiful Father's Day with light winds and filtered sunshine. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Clouds increase for the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota on Father's Day.
    • Expect light winds today and tomorrow.
    • A chance of scattered storms arrives in the second half of Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a beautiful Father's Day with mild weather to start off the week. 

Father's Day forecast 

Local perspective:

Light east and northeast winds are expected on Father's Day with filtered sunshine for the southern half of the state. 

A few showers may clip southwestern Minnesota while the majority of the state stays dry.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Monday will make it into the upper 70s and close to 80 with plenty of sunshine and light winds. 

A few showers and storms are expected to slide by the second half of Tuesday. 

A lingering shower may occur on Wednesday while the latter half of the work week stays dry. 

Temperatures trend closer to average toward the end of the week.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

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