Minnesota weather: Quiet Father's Day with a bright and mild Monday ahead

The Brief Clouds increase for the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota on Father's Day. Expect light winds today and tomorrow. A chance of scattered storms arrives in the second half of Tuesday.



It'll be a beautiful Father's Day with mild weather to start off the week.

Father's Day forecast

Local perspective:

Light east and northeast winds are expected on Father's Day with filtered sunshine for the southern half of the state.

A few showers may clip southwestern Minnesota while the majority of the state stays dry.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday will make it into the upper 70s and close to 80 with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

A few showers and storms are expected to slide by the second half of Tuesday.

A lingering shower may occur on Wednesday while the latter half of the work week stays dry.

Temperatures trend closer to average toward the end of the week.