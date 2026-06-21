Minnesota weather: Quiet Father's Day with a bright and mild Monday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a beautiful Father's Day with mild weather to start off the week.
Father's Day forecast
Local perspective:
Light east and northeast winds are expected on Father's Day with filtered sunshine for the southern half of the state.
A few showers may clip southwestern Minnesota while the majority of the state stays dry.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Monday will make it into the upper 70s and close to 80 with plenty of sunshine and light winds.
A few showers and storms are expected to slide by the second half of Tuesday.
A lingering shower may occur on Wednesday while the latter half of the work week stays dry.
Temperatures trend closer to average toward the end of the week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.